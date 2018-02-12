Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles versus Portland

Favors tallied 15 points (7-13 FG), 11 rebounds and two steals in a 115-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

After scoring just eight combined points in his last two games, this is a much more Favors-like line. The upside of Favors is a bit concerning though, as Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have all taken on much bigger loads over recent weeks. It shows in Favors usage too, as he's averaging just 28.1 minutes and 9.3 shots per game this season. That's enough to keep him fantasy relevant, but he's not the stud that most hoped for at the beginning of the season.