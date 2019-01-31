Jazz's Derrick Favors: Efficient effort in loss

Favors pitched in 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in the Jazz's 132-105 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Despite the lopsided defeat for the Jazz, Favors still logged his usual amount of minutes and delivered a trademark line. The veteran forward continues to be a reliable source of points and rebounds, although he typically doesn't see a much higher allotment of playing time than Wednesday's. Given an offensive profile that includes a generous helping of high-percentage shots and his secure first-unit role, Favors' fantasy value as a mid-tier option remains secure.