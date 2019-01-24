Jazz's Derrick Favors: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Favors was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.

Favors was ejected from Wednesday's game after getting into an altercation with Mason Plumlee during the first quarter. It's unclear if any additional punishments will be imposed, but as it stands, he'll miss the rest of Wednesday's game and is at risk of missing more time depending on league and team decisions.