Jazz's Derrick Favors: Embracing bench role

Favors implied after Sunday's game that he's ready to embrace a bench role, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. "My mindset doesn't change," Favors said. "I have a job to do. I block out all the outside noise, and make sure there is no drop off when I come into the game."

Amid an early-season skid, the Jazz opted to switch up the starting five for Sunday's game against the Kings and go with Jae Crowder at power forward, with Favors shifting to the bench. Favors still still played 24 minutes -- close to the same number he'd been averaging as a starter -- and finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks. It's unclear at this point if the Jazz will go forth with Crowder as a permanent starter, but it seems likely that Quin Snyder will stick with that arrangement in the short term after Utah blew out Sacramento 133-112.