Jazz's Derrick Favors: Enters concussion protocol

Favors (eye) was placed in the league's concussion protocol Saturday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Favors, who was ruled out Saturday after suffering a facial laceration Friday against the Celtics, showed concussion-like symptoms during pre-game warmups, prompting his placement in the protocol. It's unclear if he'll be forced to miss multiple games at this point, but if so, look for Ekpe Udoh and Joe Johnson to continue to benefit from increased minutes.