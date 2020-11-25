Favors shared that he expects to come off the bench and play "maybe 24-25 minutes" with the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Favors started alongside Rudy Gobert for much of their time together, but that probably won't be the case this time around. In 2018-19, Favors saw 23.2 minutes per game with Utah, averaging 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 assists. It wouldn't be surprising if we saw him put up similar numbers, just off the bench in 2020-21.