Jazz's Derrick Favors: Fills out stat sheet Monday

Favors tallied nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks across 20 minutes in Monday's 120-102 preseason win over the Suns.

The big man provided a bit of everything during his time on the floor, and he's now hauled in at least five rebounds in three straight exhibitions. Favors has also shot no less than 50 percent in any of the Jazz's four preseason contests thus far, an encouraging sight after the 26-year-old posted a 48.7 percent success rate and averaged an uncharacteristically low 9.5 points per game last season. With the scoring void created by the departures of Gordon Hayward and George Hill in the offseason, Favors will need to take his offensive game back to prior levels for Utah to keep pace with the plethora of Western Conference offensive juggernauts.