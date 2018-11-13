Jazz's Derrick Favors: Fills up stat sheet in season-high 28 minutes
Favors finished with 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 96-88 win over the Grizzlies.
Favors was fantastic, delivering an extremely efficient line while helping his squad earn a win against a team that had beaten the Jazz twice already this season. Favors has reached double figures in scoring in eight consecutive appearances, and he took advantage of his season high minute total versus the rare opponent that pairs two big men together for most of the game.
