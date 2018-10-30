Jazz's Derrick Favors: Game-time decision Wednesday
Favors (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Favors was held out of Sunday's tilt due to left knee soreness, although he could return to action Wednesday. His availability will likely depend on how the knee feels during shootaround, so expect an update to emerge prior to tipoff.
