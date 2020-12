Favors is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to right knee soreness.

Barring a setback in pregame warmups, Favors should be cleared to play ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. Expect him to serve as the primary backup to starting center Rudy Gobert, a role that has translated to 7.5 points, 6.5 boards and 2.5 assists in 17.0 minutes per game over the Jazz's first two contests.