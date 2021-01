Favors (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

The 29-year-old continues to be listed as probable with right knee soreness, and he has yet to miss a game this season. Favors is averaging 5.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists in 16.2 minutes off the bench as Utah's backup center.