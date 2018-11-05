Jazz's Derrick Favors: Good to go vs. Raptors

Favors (knee) will play Monday against the Raptors, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

As expected, Favors will take the court despite nursing a minor knee issue. The 27-year-old, who is averaging 10.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season, should assume his normal spot in the starting five Monday.

