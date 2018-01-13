Jazz's Derrick Favors: Grabs seven rebounds in return

Favors totaled five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during a 99-88 loss to the Hornets on Friday.

Favors (ankle) returned from a one-game absence and had a decent all-around game, despite the low scoring total. He didn't try to get his offense going, with only four field goal attempts. Favors will continue to be a solid option, but his value will decrease when Rudy Gobert (knee) returns.