Favors had six points (3-7 FG) and 14 rebounds in 17 minutes during Sunday's 96-86 victory over the Pistons.

Favors continues to be listed as probable prior to each game as he battles an ongoing knee concern. At this point, his knees seem likely to be something that plagues him for the remainder of his career. He is spending basically all of his time as the backup center this season, a role that does not lend itself to fantasy value outside of the deepest formats.