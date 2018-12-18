Jazz's Derrick Favors: Heads back to bench
Favors will shift to a bench role for Monday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Favors has bounced in and out of the starting lineup of late, starting three of Utah's previous six contests. He'll revert back to the bench in Houston with Jae Crowder named the starter at power forward. Favors is averaging 14.3 points over 21.7 minutes per game this season when coming off the bench (four matchups).
