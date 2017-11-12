Jazz's Derrick Favors: Huge double-double in Gobert's stead
Favors tallied 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 win over the Nets.
Favors saw a considerable bump in usage with Rudy Gobert (knee) sitting out the contest, which helped lead to season-high scoring and rebounding totals. The eight-year veteran also equaled his season high amount of shot attempts and posted his second double-double of the campaign. Favors' role is typically smaller when Gobert is healthy, but he's capable of double-digit scoring or boards on any given night.
