Favors ended with five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal Wednesday in a 111-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Favors shot an underwhelming 33 percent from the field, much worse than his 57 percent average throughout the month of March. Although he didn't do anything special offensively, the 29-year-old has been an asset to the Jazz's defense all season, recording 1.1 blocks and 0.6 steals a game in the month of March.