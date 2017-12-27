Jazz's Derrick Favors: Leads team in scoring Tuesday
Favors managed 20 points (6-14 FG, 8-11 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 107-83 loss to the Nuggets.
Favors' scoring total was a team high and was his best since he'd tallied 24 against this same Nuggets squad back on Nov. 28. The veteran big man's aggressiveness Tuesday paid off in the form of a season-high 11 visits to the charity stripe as well, and he's now brought in between six and nine boards in the last three games. Favors should continue enjoying an increased scoring role while Rudy Gobert (knee) remains sidelined, bumping up his fantasy stock in all formats.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores nine points in return•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will play Wednesday vs. Thunder•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Upgraded to probable Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will remain out Monday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Questionable for Monday•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...