Jazz's Derrick Favors: Leads team in scoring Tuesday

Favors managed 20 points (6-14 FG, 8-11 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 107-83 loss to the Nuggets.

Favors' scoring total was a team high and was his best since he'd tallied 24 against this same Nuggets squad back on Nov. 28. The veteran big man's aggressiveness Tuesday paid off in the form of a season-high 11 visits to the charity stripe as well, and he's now brought in between six and nine boards in the last three games. Favors should continue enjoying an increased scoring role while Rudy Gobert (knee) remains sidelined, bumping up his fantasy stock in all formats.