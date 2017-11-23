Jazz's Derrick Favors: Leads team with 23 points in rout
Favors recorded 23 points (8-11 FG, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 110-80 win over the Bulls.
As the primary replacement for Rudy Gobert (knee), Favors has emerged as an attractive fantasy option off the waiver wire. He's executing effectively on both sides of the ball and is averaging 15.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across seven games since Gobert's injury. With no clear timetable for Gobert's return, Favors becomes a must-add target and a rosterable player for at least the next month.
