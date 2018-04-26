Jazz's Derrick Favors: Limited by foul trouble in Game 5 loss
Favors accounted for 10 points (2-3 FG, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during Utah's 107-99 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Like frontcourt mate Rudy Gobert, Favors' foul trouble limited his overall playing time. The veteran big man logged the fewest minutes among the starting five, although he just managed his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring effort. While his three shot attempts were his fewest of the series, his eight free throws were a high-water mark in the five games against the Thunder. Favors will look to bounce back when the Jazz once again try to put the Thunder away in Game 6 on Friday.
