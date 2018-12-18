Jazz's Derrick Favors: Limited production in bench role
Favors had just seven points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 102-97 loss to the Rockets.
Favors shifted back to the bench Monday, likely due to the matchup rather than his recent production. The rotation between Favors and Jae Crowder continues to be a source of frustration for both players and their respective fantasy value. Much like Crowder, Favors is a borderline standard league player whose numbers are capped by coach Quinn Snyder's rotational changes.
