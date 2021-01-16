Favors only registered two points (1-3 FG) with five rebounds and a block across 13 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Favors is yet to start a game this season and, in fact, he has logged more than 20 minutes just twice while going seven straight games with six or fewer points. The fact that he's entrenched as Rudy Gobert's backup limits his upside even when he's making 57.1 percent of his field-goal attempts during that seven-game stretch of limited production (3.7 points per game).