Jazz's Derrick Favors: Near double-double in defeat

Favors tallied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 108-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Favors saw his scoring take a relative dive from the last three games, contests in which he'd scored between 17 and 20 points. The 26-year-old has also hauled in between six and 10 rebounds in six straight contests and shot at least 50.0 percent in seven of his last eight games overall. As long as Rudy Gobert (knee) remains sidelined, Favors should continue to be a threat for a double-double on any given night, a feat that he's accomplished once and come within a rebound of reaching on two other occasions over the last six contests.