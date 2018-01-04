Jazz's Derrick Favors: Near double-double in defeat
Favors tallied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 108-98 loss to the Pelicans.
Favors saw his scoring take a relative dive from the last three games, contests in which he'd scored between 17 and 20 points. The 26-year-old has also hauled in between six and 10 rebounds in six straight contests and shot at least 50.0 percent in seven of his last eight games overall. As long as Rudy Gobert (knee) remains sidelined, Favors should continue to be a threat for a double-double on any given night, a feat that he's accomplished once and come within a rebound of reaching on two other occasions over the last six contests.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Posts 17 points in blowout loss•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Leads team in scoring Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores nine points in return•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will play Wednesday vs. Thunder•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Upgraded to probable Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...