Jazz's Derrick Favors: Not returning Friday
Favors will not return to Friday's game against the Celtics after receiving six stitches for a facial laceration, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune
Favors was cleared of a concussion, which bodes well for his status going forward. Both he and fellow big man Rudy Gobert (knee) were knocked out of Friday's game with injuries, so the Jazz are thin in their frontcourt at the moment. Gobert's status looks unlikely for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, so Favors could be in line for a bigger role if he is able to recover in time for the contest.
