Jazz's Derrick Favors: Not starting Game 3

Favors is not in the starting lineup against the Rockets for Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Saturday, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

Favors averaged 13.5 points. 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 23 minutes over the first two games of the series, but will come off the bench Saturday. Jae Crowder enters the starting lineup in his place.

