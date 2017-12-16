Jazz's Derrick Favors: Officially questionable Saturday
Favors (eye) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
There was some indication earlier that Favors was trending more towards probable, but that doesn't seem to be the case. If he ends up missing the contest, Jonas Jerebko and Ekpe Udoh are strong candidates to see additional run.
