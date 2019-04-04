Jazz's Derrick Favors: Out again Friday
Favors (back) is out Friday against the Kings, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Favors will miss another contest due to back spasms, his third straight absence. The injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, however, and Utah is likely ensuring that it's starting power forward will be healthy for the postseason. Favors will have three more chances to suit up during the regular season, with his next chance coming Sunday against the Lakers.
