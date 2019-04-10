Jazz's Derrick Favors: Out for rest

Favors, due to return from injury management, won't play Wednesday against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Favors will get the day off on the second half of a back-to-back set after missing four straight games due to a back injury. Jae Crowder and Thabo Sefolosha should benefit from his absence.

