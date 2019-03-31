Jazz's Derrick Favors: Out Monday

Favors (back) won't play Monday against the Hornets.

Favors was pulled from Friday's matchup due to back spasms, and the issue is evidently serious enough to keep him out of Monday's tilt. He'll be considered a game-time call for Utah's upcoming contest Wednesday in Phoenix until more information on his availability is released. Jae Crowder is likely to draw the starts in Favors' place.

