Jazz's Derrick Favors: Out Sunday

Favors (knee) is out Sunday at Dallas, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

After logging 10 points in 19 minutes a day earlier, Favors will missed Sunday's contest against the Mavericks as he continues to deal with soreness in his left knee. With Favors out, forwards Jae Crowder and Georges Niang are strong candidates to get the bulk of the minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories