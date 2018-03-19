Jazz's Derrick Favors: Out Tuesday with sore knee
Favors is dealing with a sore left knee and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
It's unclear when Favors suffered the injury or if it's simply because the NBA regular season is winding down. Either way, the Jazz will be as cautious as possible with their big man and hold him out of Tuesday's contest. The injury doesn't sound like anything overly serious, though, so there's a chance Favors is back in the lineup in time for Thursday's matchup with the Mavericks. Favors' absence should open up more minutes for the likes of Jae Crowder and Jonas Jerebko in the frontcourt.
