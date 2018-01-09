Jazz's Derrick Favors: Partial practice participant Tuesday
Favors (ankle) was a partial participant in Tuesday's practice, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports. Unless further word emerges, he should still be considered probable for Wednesday's contest against Washington.
Favors went through all of Monday's practice, so it seems possible his partial participation Tuesday was a precautionary measure the day before a game. More information on his status should arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround. Over the past five games, he's averaged 14.4 points and 9.0 rebounds across 31.4 minutes per contest.
