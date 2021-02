Favors compiled six points (3-3 FG), one rebound and one block over 11 minutes in Friday's 124-116 loss to the Heat.

Favors didn't get many looks from the floor Friday, but he was perfect in his limited opportunities in the loss. After posting his second-highest scoring total of the season Wednesday against the Lakers, he reverted to the mean on the scoreboard Friday and was unable to generate much production in other areas.