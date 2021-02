Favors had eight points (2-2 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and a block in Monday's win over the 76ers.

Favors doesn't play enough minutes to be fantasy-relevant in most leagues, but he continues to be an effective backup to Rudy Gobert at center. Over the last three games, Favors has totaled 24 points on 9-of-9 shooting, while hitting all six of his free throw attempts.