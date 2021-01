Favors (knee) scored four points (2-3 FG) to go with six rebounds, one assist and one block over 23 minutes in Friday's 131-118 win over the Bucks.

Favors was probable once again Friday, but he was available against the Bucks and saw a slight uptick in playing time. However, the 29-year-old has been unable to generate much production on the scoreboard over the past four contests.