Jazz's Derrick Favors: Plays 24 minutes in Game 1

Favors ended with 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 122-90 loss to the Rockets.

Favors returned after missing the final regular season game due to rest, compiling 13 points and a full line in just 24 minutes. Favors actually missed five of the last six games for the Jazz and the limited playing time here is something to keep an eye on. Although the game was a blowout, the other starters all played at least 31 minutes. There is no word of the injury flaring up and it appears he should be ready to go for Game 2 on Wednesday.