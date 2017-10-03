Jazz's Derrick Favors: Plays just 17 minutes Monday

Favors finished with six points (3-6 FG), three rebounds and one block across 17 minutes during Monday's 108-83 preseason victory over the Sydney Kings.

Notably, Favors appeared to be moving well during Monday's preseason game. Injury is always a concern with Favors, as he played just 50 games last season while dealing with a knee issue and also appeared in only 62 games during 2015-16.