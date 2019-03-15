Jazz's Derrick Favors: Posts 17 points, 11 boards in win

Favors recorded 17 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 win over the Timberwolves.

Favors logged his 13th double-double through 67 appearances this season while making an impact on the defensive end. He is prone to the occasional off night since coach Quin Snyder sometimes turns to small lineups featuring only one traditional big man. However, Favors remains a fine option across most formats.