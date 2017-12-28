Jazz's Derrick Favors: Posts 17 points in blowout loss
Favors generated 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 126-101 loss to the Warriors.
Favors continues to do his part in trying to make up for the loss of Rudy Gobert (knee), with Wednesday's effort representing his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring effort. It was also the veteran big man's first double-double since Nov. 30, but he's hauled in between six and 12 rebounds in nine of his last 13 games overall. Favors has also unsurprisingly upped his offensive involvement in recent games, taking double-digit shot attempts in three of his last four contests. Given what should continue to be an expanded role during Gobert's multi-week absence, his fantasy stock remains at what is likely its highest point of the season.
