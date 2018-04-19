Jazz's Derrick Favors: Posts big double-double in Game 2 win

Favors posted 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 win over the Thunder.

Favors came up big in a huge road win for Utah, leading the team in rebounds while finishing second in minutes played and third in scoring. It was actually his best rebounding total in any contest this season -- a dramatic turnaround from his seven-point, five-rebound performance in Game 1. Favors could be something of an X-factor in this series and will look to exploit Oklahoma City's lack of a truly physical presence at the power forward position.