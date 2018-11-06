Jazz's Derrick Favors: Posts double-double in Monday's loss
Favors finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to the Raptors.
Favors faded in the second half after a strong start, but overall he contributed something in every category except threes. This was actually the first double-double of the campaign for Favors, though he has reached double figures in scoring in six of nine appearances and grabbed seven-plus boards in six of nine. This is also the fifth time Favors has finished with at least two blocks, and he continues to make his presence felt, particularly on defense.
