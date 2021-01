Favors tallied 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes in Friday's 106-100 win over the Clippers.

Favors was probable coming into Friday's game as he continues to deal with right knee soreness, but he had a strong performance against Los Angeles in the win. The 29-year-old put up his highest totals of the season in scoring, rebounds and minutes and didn't appear to be hindered by his injury Friday.