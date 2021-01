Favors (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The 29-year-old has been listed on the injury report all season with a sore right knee, though he has yet to miss any games as a result. Favors is averaging 6.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 16.1 minutes and should continue to operate as the backup center to starter Rudy Gobert.