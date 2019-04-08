Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable for Tuesday

Favors (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Favors has missed the past four games dealing with back spasms. Utah will likely be very cautious in their handling of Favors, as there is just two regular season games left before the playoffs start. More information on his status should come out following the teams morning activities.

