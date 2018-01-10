Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable for Wednesday vs. Wizards

Favors (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Favors was only able to practice Tuesday on a limited basis, but it sounds like he did enough to convince the team's training staff that he'll be good to go Wednesday. The Jazz will likely see what Favors can do at morning shootaround before rendering a final verdict on his status, but it's expected that he'll start at center and face no minutes limitations against Washington.