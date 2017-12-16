Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable Saturday vs. Cleveland
Favors (head) is probable for Saturday's contest against the Cavaliers, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Favors left Friday's game against the Celtics and received six stitches for a cut on his face. Though dealing with some pain, Favors will most likely suit up for Saturday's contest. A final determination on his status will emerge as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day leading up to tipoff.
