Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable Saturday vs. Nuggets
Favors (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Favors had the same designation Friday and took the court, so his presence on Saturday's injury report is probably precautionary. He's averaging 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 22.4 minutes this season.
