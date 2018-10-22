Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable vs. Grizzlies

Favors is probable for Monday's game against Memphis due to left knee soreness, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

There's been no news of an injury prior to this point, although Favors is expected to play through the minor issue. He'll likely be in the starting lineup after recording a double-double in Utah's previous contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories