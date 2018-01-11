Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable vs. Hornets

Favors (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Mike Sorensen of Deseret News reports.

Favors was also listed as probable ahead of Wednesday's game against the Wizards, but he was ultimately ruled out after experiencing some discomfort prior to tip-off. So, while it looks like the Jazz are confident once again that the power forward will be able to make his return Friday, it's still a situation worth monitoring given what happened Wednesday. Expect an update on Favors following the team's morning shootaround.