Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable vs. Hornets
Favors (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Mike Sorensen of Deseret News reports.
Favors was also listed as probable ahead of Wednesday's game against the Wizards, but he was ultimately ruled out after experiencing some discomfort prior to tip-off. So, while it looks like the Jazz are confident once again that the power forward will be able to make his return Friday, it's still a situation worth monitoring given what happened Wednesday. Expect an update on Favors following the team's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Washington•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable for Wednesday vs. Wizards•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Partial practice participant Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Sprains ankle, probable for Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Near double-double in defeat•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...