Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable vs. Memphis

Favors (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network

Favors was cleared from a knee injury to play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, and it looks like his spot on the injury report for Friday is just precautionary. Expect Favors to be in the lineup once tip-off rolls around.

More News
Our Latest Stories